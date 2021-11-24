D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

