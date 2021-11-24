Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $431,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.