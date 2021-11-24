State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.