State Street Corp Buys 13,841 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unifi were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

UFI opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $415.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

