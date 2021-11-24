State Street Corp Has $11.64 Million Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.43% of Financial Institutions worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 51.0% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 82.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

