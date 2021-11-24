371,374 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $655,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

