Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of CBTX worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CBTX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in CBTX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CBTX stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

