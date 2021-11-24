Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,240,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

