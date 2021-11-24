Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYFM. Truist lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

