Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,790 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 661,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 301,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 148,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

