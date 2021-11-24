Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of SeaSpine worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $70,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

