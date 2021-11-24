Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

