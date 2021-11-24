Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000.

ERY stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

