Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $353.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

