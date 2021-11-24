Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $863.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

