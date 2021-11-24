Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Forrester Research worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,655 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.