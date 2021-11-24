Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 795,464 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 65.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 74,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE NTCO opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

