Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 173.7% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $953,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $259,788 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

