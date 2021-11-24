Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Edify Acquisition worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,507,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

