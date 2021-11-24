Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,199 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

