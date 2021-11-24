Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.