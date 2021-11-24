Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.