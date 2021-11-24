Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Drops By 15.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 10,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
SID has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
