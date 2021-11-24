Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

