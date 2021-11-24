J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

