David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

