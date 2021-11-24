Arthur A. Levin Sells 25,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.