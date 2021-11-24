Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $167.68 and a twelve month high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.