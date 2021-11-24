Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

