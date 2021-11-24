General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of GE opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

