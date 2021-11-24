Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of uniQure worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 225,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 315,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

