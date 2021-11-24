Northern Trust Corp Sells 526 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of 908 Devices worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock worth $3,373,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

