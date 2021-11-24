Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,140,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.