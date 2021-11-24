Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Cytosorbents worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CTSO stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

