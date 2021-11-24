Northern Trust Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 321.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Kirkland’s worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of KIRK opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $327.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

