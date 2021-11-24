Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.55.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

