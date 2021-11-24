Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Digimarc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.