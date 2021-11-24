Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $674.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.