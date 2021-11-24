Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hooker Furniture worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 75.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 48.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.