Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 52,337 Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NeuroMetrix were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NURO opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

