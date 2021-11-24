672,400 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 672,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 540,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 121.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

