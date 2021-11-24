LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambev by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ambev by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 121,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambev by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

