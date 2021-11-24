Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vonage traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 522910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
