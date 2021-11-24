Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vonage traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 522910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 124.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

