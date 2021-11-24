Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of VolitionRx worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. Research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

