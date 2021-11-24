Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

