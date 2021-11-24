Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fuel Tech were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 58.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

