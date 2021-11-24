Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.