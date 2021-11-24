Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compugen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

