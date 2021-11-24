Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report sales of $43.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.12 billion to $44.38 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.74 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.71 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

