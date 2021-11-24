Geode Capital Management LLC Has $781,000 Position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COMSovereign were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in COMSovereign by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. Analysts expect that COMSovereign Holding Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other COMSovereign news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.